Ty Yoder of Tofield selected in major junior WHL bantam draft by Victoria Royals

Coming off a AAA Bantam hockey season in which he recorded almost two-and-a-half points per game against the best hockey players of his age in Alberta, 14-year old Ty Yoder of Tofield was selected 93rd overall in the major junior Western Hockey League bantam draft last week by the Victoria Royals.

“I was pretty excited,” said Ty, who was following the selections on his phone when his name came up.

Ty is the son of Darren and Rhonda Yoder of Tofield. Darren is a former Tofield Minor Hockey player, born and raised on a farm south of Tofield; while Rhonda was raised in the Spilstead area. The family now resides in Tofield.

Ty and his brother Shaye, 17, both learned to play hockey on a frozen dugout on Darren’s parents’ farm when they were too young to even play minor hockey. Ty played forward, and Shaye learned to play goal.

Both boys started in Initiation hockey in Tofield and played through local levels until…