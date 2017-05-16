Here’s what else is making news in the May 16, 2017 edition:

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone poses the question: “Is This Spring?”

– Tofield Country Quilters support Days for Girls;

– Opinion: Editorial- Congratulations to the Grads!; War Amps key tags could save Alberta residents hundreds of dollars;

– Tofield soccer U12s tie Morinville and beat Gibbons 12-1;

– Pictorial Page: 2017 Tofield GraduationCeremony in pictures;

– RCMP reports vehicle theft in front of owner; cougar sighted near Holden and on-line fraud takes large amount of cash from resident;

– This Week on the Web: Man in wheelchair completes five mile Tough Mudder competition; Kid dumps crush after finding out she bullied girl for her skin colour; New rules to skip the scalpers comes under fire for U2 concert;

– Pictorial Pages: Ryley School celebrates graduation day – “Now we’re like smart and stuff;”

– Mother’s Day Pancake at Spilstead Hall;

– Beaver County Chronicle: A few good eggs make a really good breakfast fundraiser; Go East RTO AGM held at Beaverhill Lake Nature Centre and Museum; Waiting game for farmers;

