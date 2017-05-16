Tofield Class of 2017 celebrates joyful grad

This year, 38 graduates attended the Tofield School’s graduation ceremonies gathered to joyfully celebrate one of the first true milestones in their lives. Soon they will be moving on to the world of employment or higher education.

But now was the time to pause and reflect about their past memories with each other, and mark the turning point in their lives with family and friends at their side.

Attending the exercises at The House Ministry were local school trustee Rebecca Heiberg, Battle River School Division representative Imogene Walsh, Tofield Mayor Harold Conquest and Beaver County Reeve Kevin Smook.

Master of Ceremonies Marcel Flasha introduced those dignitaries following grad Emily Sjursen’s singing of “O Canada” to begin the ceremonies.

This year’s Valedictorian was… for more see the May 16/17 Mercury