Here’s what else is making news in the May 23, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– RCMP cast a wide net with regular traffic stops on patrol;

– Hwys. 14 and 21 accidents keep RCMP busy – driver airlifted by STARS west of Tofield;

– Opinion: Standing up for our Canadian Armed Forces;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses walking in “Walk This Way;”

– Tofield, Ryley and Area Food Bank busy handing out 26,000 lb. of food in 2016;

– Declining enrollments expected to affect BRSD budget and funding;

– Sports: Great evening for baseball in Tofield with Braves victory – Josh McDonald clinches win with RBI single with two out in bottom of the seventh;

– Clean Harbors gives out $25,000 in community grant funds to five organizations;

– This Week on the Web: Tourist yanked into water by sea lion; man lives in seclusion on 131 foot pillar; and young boy spends allowance on shelter dogs;

– Ride for Mom motorcyclists come through Tofield fundraising for women in need;

– Sunshine Villa residents honour pastors in area with special tea and games;

– Soccer action in Tofield keeps local teams hopping;

– BCC: REACH to help start or grow small businesses in county with entrepreneurial program in Holden;

