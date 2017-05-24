PC Constituency AGM in Tofield discusses unite the right

The Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville Progressive Conservative Association Annual General Meeting was held Tuesday, May 16 at the Tofield Legion with a panel discussion on “Alberta’s Political Future.”

Top of mind was the move by PC leader Jason Kenney to unite the right in the province by merging with Brian Jean’s Wild-rose Party to form an effective opposition against the governing NDP in the next election.

Those attending the AGM discussed the possible merger with the help of panelists Chris Labossiere, Heather Klimchuk and David Dorward, and elected the PC executive for the year in the riding.

Vermilion-Lloydmin-ster MLA Richard Starke, who was a PC leadership contender for the job now held by Kenney, was invited to provide… for more see the May 23/17 Mercury