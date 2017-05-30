Here’s what else is making news in the May 30, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Canada 150 Souvenir Edition – We’re looking for your participation by advertising your business or family with a Canada 150 Snapshot photo – either classic or new one – put in the a keepsake Canada 150 edition on June 27;

– Tofield Sodbuster Rodeo weekend starts this Friday with jam-packed action over three days;

– Opinion: Proposed electoral changes reduce rural influence;

– Tofield RCMP reports garbage truck on fire, gas and dash, impaired driving, stolen license plates and more;

– Loose Ends: Carol Livingstone discusses “Beastly Little Biters” in her latest humour column;

– Ice cream weather over the weekend brings out young entrepreneurs;

– Warm weather leading to abuse of green spaces by several dog owners in Tofield;

– Tofield Braves beat Armena 9-5 in PBL action;

– ATB Teddy for a Toonie fundraiser raises funds for Stollery Hospital;

– Beaver County Chronicle: RV Annexation bylaws amended after public hearings; Big Birding Breakfast celebrates return of spring birds – Fun to take place at the Beaverhill Bird Observatory June 3/4; Proposed electoral boundary changres affect three local ridings; Garage sale mania in Tofield;

– Also inside this edition: Community events, real estate ads; help wanted ads; Business and Professional Directory; Tofield and Area Church Directory; AWNA ads; public notices; Classifieds and Blanket advertising.