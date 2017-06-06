Here’s what else is making news in the June 6, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Front Page: Bulls create chilling moments for rodeo riders;

– 2017 Sodbuster Rodeo Pictorial Spread;

– Opinion: Seniors deserve special attention this week; Letter: An argument in favour of the guaranteed annual income;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone opines the virtues of “Do What You Love;”

– Tofield RCMP report includes incidents with rock throwing, rifle shots, arrest for stolen property, motorcycle and truck thefts, and more;

– Street Fair Pictorial Page – loads of fun for everyone!

– Sports: Holden downs Tofield 7-5 in come from behind PBL win;

– Tofield School’s Lynda Kope to become one of two division-wide career counsellors as all in-school positions are eliminated for next year;

– Tofield School’s Show’n Shine a fun time to hang out and enjoy a BBQ;

– Beaver County Chronicle: County Councillors wrestle with bad roads in ongoing discussions since April; County approves $5,000 for BRAED’s phase 1 of project to grow ag industry with outside investors; Beaver County names Farm Family Award winner;

– Also inside this edition of The Tofield Mercury: Full Page advertising from sister newspaper regarding auction, rodeo and vehicle dealership events and sales; Business and Professional Directory; Real Estate sales; Help Wanted Ads; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Community Events; Classified and Blanket advertising;