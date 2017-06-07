Tofield Sodbuster weekend features Promenade/Street Fair and three-day rodeo

A rain storm threatened but did not wreck the Friday night celebrations in Tofield that kicked off the Sodbuster Rodeo weekend.

For awhile, patrons of the Promenade and Street Fair sought shelter from wind and rain in the Community Hall, where there was plenty of visiting, entertainment and food to be had while waiting out the fairly brief storm outside.

Once that passed, the fun outside beckoned and people were back out on the street as the sun peeked through the clouds and the wind died down.

The Promenade is always a fun way to start the three day extravaganza that is the Tofield Sodbuster Rodeo weekend. There are enough events to keep everyone of all ages busy and interested.

The Trade Fair and … For more see the June 6/17 Mercury