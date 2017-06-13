Here’s what else is making news in your Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Opinion Page: Editorial – Are you or your tow “friendly” or welcoming?” There’s a difference; Letter – A sad ending in the life of the Tofield Mennonite Church;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone on “Mind Warping;”

– RCMP respond to vehicle and dog theft reports;

– What’s On Your Bucket List? – Seniors Wellness Fair discusses topics for those in retirement;

– Volunteers work to make Ride for Dad a success;

– Sports: Braves use long ball to defeat Holden Blue Jays;

– Three Tofield Legion members receive national honour for volunteerism;

– Sports: Tofield Triggers ladies fastball runs their unbeaten streak to 6 games;

– 18th Annual Ron Robinson Memorial Golf Tournament raises funds for Victim Services;

– Beaver County Chronicle: Holden Farmers Day parade fun time despite soggy weather.

-Also inside this edition of the Mercury: EXTRA ads from sister papers in Killam/Sedgewick, Lamont and Viking; Real Estate advertising; legal notices; auction sales; community events; Classifieds and Blanket advertising; Tofield and Area Church Directory; and much more!!!