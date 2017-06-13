Teddy Bear Clinic helps ease fears for youngsters

When small children hear that helmet safety is important to keeping their brains healthy, they might not get the full consequence of that warning at first.



But the children being told that at the Teddy Bear Clinic at the Tofield Health Centre June 1 saw how delicate the brain can be.

At Station #1, a concoction of jellow and evaporated milk passed nicely for brains, with one passing for a normal brain and the other having an injury.

“Everybody’s got to have visuals,” said Katherine Gagnon, who works at Community Health Promotion in Camrose.

The other exhibit had children dropping two eggs, one with a helmet and the other without. The one without a helmet invariably broke as it was dropped, while… for more see the June 13/17 Mercury