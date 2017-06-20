Here’s what else is making news in the June 20, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Ryley’s Canada 150 Mosaic project paints 400 tiles for mural;

– Opinion Page – Editorial: Getting more women to run for the Oct. 16 municipal elections; Letter: Uniting the right has its problems;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone on “Good Money Gone Bad;”

– Tofield Library’s Summer Reading Program invites kids to “Come Celebrate Canada;”

– Tofield Legion holds a “Burgers At the Branch” Friday night;

– For the Love of Soccer – games continue until the end of June;

– Pictorial: Ryley Busts Out for Canada’s B-Day;

– Registration for the Town of Tofield’s Summer Program has begun;

– Spilstead Annual Steak Fry a Great Success with packed hall;

– 5th Annual Lazy ‘M’ Ranch Rodeo held at the Tofield Rodeo Grounds;

– Beaver County Chronicle: Road conditions subject of further debate at council; County resident calls on others upset with roads to “stand up and voice your opinion” at June 21 council meeting;

– Also inside this edition of the Tofield Mercury: Blankets and Classifieds; Real Estate properties for sale; Business and Professional Directory; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Lots of upcoming community events; auctions and much more!!!