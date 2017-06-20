Here’s what else is making news in the June 20, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!
– Ryley’s Canada 150 Mosaic project paints 400 tiles for mural;
– Opinion Page – Editorial: Getting more women to run for the Oct. 16 municipal elections; Letter: Uniting the right has its problems;
– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone on “Good Money Gone Bad;”
– Tofield Library’s Summer Reading Program invites kids to “Come Celebrate Canada;”
– Tofield Legion holds a “Burgers At the Branch” Friday night;
– For the Love of Soccer – games continue until the end of June;
– Pictorial: Ryley Busts Out for Canada’s B-Day;
– Registration for the Town of Tofield’s Summer Program has begun;
– Spilstead Annual Steak Fry a Great Success with packed hall;
– 5th Annual Lazy ‘M’ Ranch Rodeo held at the Tofield Rodeo Grounds;
– Beaver County Chronicle: Road conditions subject of further debate at council; County resident calls on others upset with roads to “stand up and voice your opinion” at June 21 council meeting;
