Here’s what else is making news in the June 27, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Special Section of The Tofield Mercury in Honour of Canada’s 150th Birthday – as the greatest country in the world!

– The Opinion Page: Editorial – Happy Birthday Canada! Let’s Get Out and Celebrate!; Letter – Self reliance gone: we are a nation of wage slaves;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses “Bearded Wonders;”

– This Week on the Web: One man pulls off two adorable proposals at the same time; Girl caught hanging for dear life on ride at Six Flags; New company helps pet owners and travelers with pet care conundrum;

– Blanket making project offered warm hearted rewards for Sunshine Villa residents touring Mustard Seed;

– Third Annual Holden Jr. Cattlemen Achievers’ Show held at Complex;

– Village of Holden passes 2017 rates of taxation;

– Tofield Triggers to play their league championship in Tofield on Thursday, June 29th;

– Provincial floor curling “wonderful experience,” say local participants;

– Local soccer plays out until the end of June – U10 and U12 teams battle it out;

– Exciting year for Tofield Snow Geese Junior Forest Wardens;

– Giggling Gals fundraise with hamburger sales;

– Saturday market at community hall in Tofield;

– Beaver County Chronicle: Disaster funding available from government for repairing gravel roads damaged by water; County to contract out some shoulder pulls; Clr. Collison (Division 4) fails in attempt to go back to financing divisions equally for road work;

– Also inside this edition of the Tofield Mercury: Real Estate ads; Business and Professional Directory; Events; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Classifieds – three local papers joined for a regional draw of ads; Blanket Advertising – Alberta area; and much more!