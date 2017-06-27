Lions mark Flag Day with Grade 1 students

In this special 150th anniversary of Canada year, the Tofield Lions Club’s annual task of distributing flags to Grade 1 students takes on even more important significance.

Confederation took place on July 1, 1867 and this is the Lions’ 20th year celebrating that fact by giving out Canadian flags at C.W. Sears School.

The Lions have been in existence in Tofield since the mid-1950’s and 2017 also happens to be the 100th anniversary of the Lions Club of Canada.

Four Lions members participated in the Flag Day exercise, including President Dan Hillyer, and directors Kevin Smook, Norris Fox and Curtis Zinger.

They visited two classrooms of Grade 1 students. Lion Hillyer urged them to… for more see the June 27/17 Mercury