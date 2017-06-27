Former mayor Nabil Chehayeb declares mayoral candidacy

Nabil Chehayeb has thrown his hat into the ring as a mayoral candidate in Tofield. The former mayor of Tofield made his official declaration last Friday night at the Tofield Legion.

So far, his only rival for the mayor’s chair is current Deputy Mayor Deb Dueck. Mayor Harold Conquest has stated he will not run for mayor again, and threw his support behind Dueck.

Chehayeb was a two-term mayor before losing to Conquest in the last municipal election four years ago. Conquest moved from deputy mayor to mayor.

But Chehayeb said his bid comes at a time when he believes the town needs a more pro-active approach to some of its problems, such as doctor shortages and the downturn in the economy.

For more see the June 27/17 Mercury