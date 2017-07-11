Isolation by Increased Communication – Opinion page plus multiple letters to the Editor

It was quite interesting to find out that enumerators are often getting the silent treatment when they go door to door trying to find out census numbers these days. They report that people more so than ever, don’t answer their doors. But when I think about it, should I be all that surprised?

It’s isolation by increased communication.

Times have changed. Human contact, and face to face interaction have become quite often a thing of the past.

Humans are social creatures and the more our communication becomes something we do artificially from our computers, the more we become shut-ins and prisoners of our own dwellings.

Times have certainly changed…