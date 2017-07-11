How Great will the Beaver County telescope be?

Richard Bramm Photo

This photo is through an 11 inch Celestron telescope showing the M51 galaxy known as the Whirlpool Galaxy. This spiral galaxy is approximately 25 million light years away from Earth (light travelling 186,000 miles per second would take 25 million years to get to Earth from there). The photo is black because at these light levels the human eye can not perceive colours. The 32 inch Black Nugget telescope would be almost three times as sharp and over four times as bright to the eye as this image.