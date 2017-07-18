Here’s what else is making news in the July 18, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!
-Opinion Page: Battle River-Crowfoot MP Kevin Sorenson opposes Khadr payout; Letters: Uniting the right should not happen if principles are compromised; A tribute to the late John Jeffrey;
– Loose Ends columnist asks “Whatever Will We Do?” regarding camping with no Wi-Fi;
– Tour de L’Alberta cycling through Tofield for second year this Sunday;
– Spinner weaves her yarn on much beloved wheel at Farmers Market;
– Undefeated Holden Blue Jays Midgets win Gold medal;
– Water quality advisory issued for Miquelon Lake;
– This Week on the Web: Harsh obituary about mother goes viral; Man finds out wife is a match for life saving kidney donation via baseball card; Police Department puts out a call for kids to be ready for an epic water gun fight; Man and his dog swim out to save drowning fawn twice;
– Tofield RCMP patrols catch highway infractions, thefts;
– Holden youth wins junior speakers competition;
– Beaver County Chronicle: Concrete poured at Hwy. 14 Regional Water Commission’s new offices in Ryley;
– Also inside this week’s edition of The Mercury: Real estate sales; community events; auctions; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Classifieds and Blanket advertising; public notices; Business and Professional Directory; and much more!!!