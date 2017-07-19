Local woman takes supplies to B.C. evacuee distribution centres

Sheena Ashcroft didn’t hesitate to step up and find a way to contribute to those fighting against and evacuating from the wildfires currently raging in British Columbia.

The Tofield UFA employee started putting out the word that she was collecting donations and wanted to fill her trailer before driving to B.C. last Friday night to find a way to deliver them to the ones who need them.

“It’s my personal thing,” she explained. Last year during the wildfires in and around Fort McMurray, she drove north numerous times to deliver needed items for evacuees.

This time around, she was heading into fairly unknown territory, and had her sights set on getting to the fire line and Williams Lake, B.C… for more see the July 18/17 Mercury