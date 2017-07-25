Holden CAO quits, accepts another position at Gull Lake

Katherine Whiteside has submitted her resignation as CAO for the Village of Holden after serving 10.5 years in that position.

She intends to move back to central Alberta to be closer to family, she said, and has already secured a new position as CAO for the Summer Village of Parklands Beach on Gull Lake.

The new job will begin in August when summer villages start their new councils, she explained last Friday.

She added: “Council will be formulating a plan,” regarding the hiring of a new CAO.