Two recipients in Holden win Senator’s contribution award

Two Holden area residents are recipients of the “Senator’s Contribution Award” in recognition of the important contributions they have made to their communities.

Christine Mackay served as village CAO for 28 years. Following that, she served on Holden Village Council and as Mayor…. more

Dave Maruszeczka has historic family roots in the community. He has served on many volunteer boards, including the Holden Heritage Committee, Holden Museum… more

Senator Black, who established the award as part of the Canada 150 celebrations… for more see the July 25/17 Mercury