Tofield RCMP report: rural home ransacked while owners away

During the past week Tofield RCMP received 50 calls for service. Included in the calls for service were 5 motor vehicle collisions and two false alarms.

On July 18, 2017 Tofield RCMP received a call of a break and enter at a rural address in Beaver County. The caller advised they were looking after the house for the homeowners when they came to check on the house and found the door broken and the house was rummaged through.

Several items had been stolen from the residence including fire-arms, jewellery, musical instruments and an ATV. RCMP FIS attended and examined the scene.

On July 20, 2017 the homeowner advised suspects had returned to the residence and had stolen additional items. This matter is still under investigation.

On July 18, 2017 RCMP received a call of theft of jewellery from a residence in Holden. The caller advised there were no signs of forced entry.

For more see the July 25/17 Mercury