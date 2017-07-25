Sieko Scott declares candidacy for Oct. 16 municipal elections

Sieko Scott has announced he will be seeking a third term as county councillor in Divison 2 during Beaver County’s upcoming Oct. 16 municipal elections.

“I feel I’ve had a successful two terms (in office),” he said, stating his intentions during a break at the July 19 regular council meeting.

At the committee of the whole meeting two weeks earlier, Reeve Kevin Smook in Division 1 and Councillor Arnold Hanson in Division 5 made official declarations of their intentions to run again. Deputy Reeve Ron Yarham stated unofficially that he intended to run again in Division 3.

The last holdout is Councillor Dale Collison, who has not declared whether or not he will run again in Division 4.

At the committee meeting, Scott did not declare his intentions but now says there are some issues he still needs to deal with as a councillor for his area.