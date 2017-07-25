Tour de l’Alberta cycles through Tofield

For the second straight year, the 160 km route of the Tour de l’Alberta came through the local area.

Tofield organizer Jeff Edwards, the town’s Assistant CAO, estimated about 110 cyclists stopped at the rest area set up on the east side of Tofield to accommodate those making the one-day journey from Beaumont and back again.

Communications for the event locally were conducted by Edwards and tour manager Allen Jacobson. Other volunteers included Deputy Mayor Deb Dueck, Councillor Cathy Brown, Beaver County Reeve Kevin Smook, Chamber President Greg Litwin, and John and Steph Blades.

The Tofield IGA donated all the food items for the stop over, and the town supplied the parking lot venue, porta potties and on site amenities (garbage cans, tables and chairs).

For more coverage and photos see the July 25/17 Mercury