Multi-use hill ground breaking on Tuesday in Tofield: Safely engineered, the hill should be well used for sleigh riding in the winter

A two-and-a-half year project to construct a community hill which will provide hours of fun for younger children in the Tofield area during the winter months in particular, will finally begin with a ground breaking ceremony planned for Aug. 8.

The hill which will actually be engineered for safety purposes, will be placed at the SW corner of the soccer pitch on Highways 626 and 834.

Ken Hesse from BHD Tubular will supply the soil, while Warren Stauffer is contracted to do the work. The project was initiated by the Tofield Lions which, along with Hesse and the Town of Tofield, provided all the funding for the project.

The hill will be 10 feet tall, and 70 feet wide. The slopes will all be engineered to provide safety for all ages.

“This is a project that truly could stand the test of time,” said Town of Tofield Assistant CAO Jeff Edwards. “It will be … for more see the Aug. 1/17 Mercury