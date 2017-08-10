Here’s what else is making news in the Aug. 8, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Thrilling win for Holden to force a deciding game for PBL Final;

– Single rollover accident northeast of Tofield on 512;

– Opinion: Letters – MLA says NDP have brought transparency and accountability back to government; Constituency Green Party CEO says society needs to right size itself as unlimited growth is unsustainable;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses refinishing a deck in “A Job Worth Doing;”

– Least Flycatchers dominate at the Beaverhill Bird Observatory;

– Battle River-Crowfoot MP Kevin Sorenson’s Parliamentary Report: Working to get Albertans working;

– Beaverhill Bird Observatory receives grant to build owl nesting boxes;

– Rainstorm floods Tofield streets and soccer fields;

– This Week on the Web: Edmonton man escapes from flying SUV; Haunted hotel room goes viral; Husband surprises wife with bench in park; Man unknowingly eats prize fish;

– Beaver County Chronicle: Brent Christensen declares candidacy for Division 4; Council considers allowing credit cards as method of payment; County deals with gravel and shoulder pull tenders;

