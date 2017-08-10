Hare family celebrates 40 years with IGA

Three generations of the Hare family have served the Tofield community for many years as the owner/operators of Tofield IGA.

Dave Hare Sr. started in St. Paul in 1976, then moved over to Tofield in May of 1979, opening his IGA operation in what is currently being used as the V&S store.

After 18 years there, the store was moved to its current location in August 1997.

“I have been 40 years as an IGA owner/manager,” said Dave Sr. “Now I’ve got three generations working for us.”

These include his wife Mieke, son David Jr. and daughter Metieke, and Metieke’s children Jessee and Nikki…. For more see the Aug. 8/17 Mercury