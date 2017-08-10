Rain doesn’t deter die-hard fans at Show ‘n’ Shine

Organizers of the Tofield Lions Club’s 15th Annual Show ‘n’ Shine declared the event a success despite the soggy conditions that may have kept away some entries and car fans on Monday, Aug. 7.

That’s due to the fact that entries still lined Tofield’s main street and people still came out to see the many cars and trucks on display, made up of all makes and models.

Lions Club President Darryl Romaniuk said there were only about 60 fewer entries this year, for a total of 104 registered on Monday.

He estimated that the event participation included about 300 people in all, including the entries.

“It’s been wet all day,” he said. “It shows the stamina of us Canadians coming out here to this event. It’s unfortunate that it was raining so bad. But it’s an incredible turnout considering the weather conditions.”

The Tofield Lions Club Heritage Classic had a two-fold importance … for more see the Aug. 8/17 Mercury