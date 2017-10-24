Minor hockey up and running for 2017/18 season

These are some of the results from the minor hockey league games held recently. (Please note that scores and scoring are taken from the website, and some game scores and scoring is dependent on proper league entries. Deadline is typically Sunday evenings, so if scores are not noted they may have been entered after this time. http://1660.ab.ca).

Tofield Tier 2 Atoms won an 8-4 game at Strathcona on Saturday with Kaylum Roberts scoring five and assisting on another.

Drake Mozak and Ethan Thom had two point games (1g 1a), while Amy-Lynn Fraser (1g) and Zachary Mcfadzean (1a) rounded out the scoring. Jacob Bigney stopped 30 for the win.

Tofield hosted Leduc on Sunday, coming back from down 5-2 to gain a 6-5 victory when Ethan Thom scored the winner at 10:15 of the third period. Thom and Roberts both had three point games (2g 1a). Other scorers were…

