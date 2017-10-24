Tofield Chamber gala a Success

The Tofield Chamber of Commerce held its gala Oct. 19 at the Community Hall with about 150 attending.

Although the chamber no longer presents annual awards to the business community, the event featured a catered supper and entertainment, the Dueling Pianos who had the crowd singing, dancing and laughing to the music.

The Dueling Pianos consists of Ponoka high school music teacher Cameron Hinton and Red Deer Hunting Hills music teacher Anita Kenney.

The duo played everything from Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Queen, Elton John and Tina Turner to Abba, The Proclaimers, Supertramp and Eminem. They collected donations with all funds going to Tofield and area Victim Services.

After their performance Tofield area disc jockey Tina Iftody …

for more see the Oct. 24/17 Mercury