Committee in works to attract and retain health care workers

An Attraction and Retention Committee for Health Care Practitioners is being created and the Village of Ryley needs to be at the table, said Ryley Deputy Mayor Cyndy Heslin.

Deputy Mayor Heslin updated the newly elected council during their first meeting Oct. 24 about a joint effort between Tofield and area community leaders to recruit and retain doctors.

She suggested that someone from the village council sit on the soon to be established committee. Council voted in favour of tabling the agenda item until their next council meeting.

“It’s important to attract and retain the physicians that we have,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Heslin is spearheading the committee, which is in its planning stages and expected to have its first meeting in about a month….

