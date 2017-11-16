Tofield honours its veterans

It was a solemn and touching service at the Tofield Community Hall on Saturday, Nov. 11 as veterans, families, and community members gathered together to honour and pay respect to our veterans.

In her opening remarks, Tofield Legion president, Barbara Ferguson, acknowledged the presence of veterans in the audience. Among those present were – WWII veterans John Warner, Hans Christensen, and John Williams who were all Air Force; Warner and Christensen with Canadian, while Williams with British Forces. Jim Warren was Sgt. At Arms for the parade, and also present were Clarence Blondin, Paul Shaw, David Michaud, and legion photographer Kam Kayhan. WWII veteran Ida Carey was a wreath bearer; she was Air Force (WD). One Service Battalion was led by Sgt. Tammy McLaren.

Ferguson who has been a member of the legion for 37 years addressed the crowd, speaking of the…

Read the full story in the latest edition of The Tofield Mercury – on newsstands now!

Never miss an issue – become a subscriber today! CLICK HERE!

Print is still the most effective medium. Attract LOCAL customers by supporting LOCAL media. ADVERTISE!

Moush John

Editor