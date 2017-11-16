Community hill not ready for use, yet

What seemed to have been a new project headed for completion – the sleigh hill – will now have to be re-evaluated after the snow melts to assess the damage, before next steps can be taken for completion.

On the weekend of Nov. 3, the hill was used for sleigh riding despite fencing around it, implying it was not ready for use this winter.

Town of Tofield Assistant CAO Jeff Edwards said he doesn’t know if the weekend users have damaged the hill or not, but the Town plans to put up “caution tape” around the two fences to warn people that it is not ready to be used.

Moush John

Editor