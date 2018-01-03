Holden ATB robbery suspects arrested

Two men have been arrested and face 35 charges,

after Tofield and Redwater RCMP in conjunction with

the Edmonton General Investigative Section (GIS)

North, have completed a lengthy investigation into

two separate bank robberies including the ATB in

Holden in 2016.

At approximately 3:30

pm on May 2, 2016 two

masked men entered the

Holden ATB pulling what

appeared to be a gun and

demanded cash.



The

Holden ATB is in the same

building as KC & Co. Insurance

Agency.

The

males fled the area with an

undisclosed amount of

money in a stolen SUV

which was later recovered.

The other robbery was an ATB in Redwater.

Charged are: Kevin Loughran, 27, of Drayton Valley

(seven robbery-related charges); and Jason Gallie, 39,

(28 charges including robbery with a firearm, arson,

disguise with intent, pointing a firearm, and possession

of property over $5,000).

MORE SEE PAGE 2 of the Jan. 3/17 Mercury