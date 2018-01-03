2018: Tofield Mercury now counting down months to its 100th anniversary

Tofield Mercury – first published on Aug. 28, 1918 – is only 33 weeks away from turning 100 years old. We thought it would be fun to give you a little news from our very first issue: Volume 1, Number 1, The Tofield Mercury. Do you recognize names? Here is a sampling:

Tofielder’s Car Stolen

J.D. Hannon spent an anxious two days as while in

Edmonton he left his Dodge car at the curb and went to transact some business at a business house. Returning 25 minutes later, he discovered that his car had been stolen. After an unavailing search he notified police. A few days later the car was found on the south

side in a bluff undamaged.

New Barn contracted

Mr. Stuart Hail has awarded the contract for a large

new barn. The building, which will be designed to

house both horses and cattle, will be of the most modern

construction embodying the latest features in barn

building. The proposed dimensions will be 40 x 100

feet and 50 feet high. Mr. Duncan Turner will be the

contractor.

Departmental Exam Results

The following students of the Tofield High School

were successful at the recent departmental examinations:

Five subjects: Grade XII and Matriculation,

Edyth L. Herndon, Mary R. Kask; Grade XI, Warda S.

Hills, Jean Whillans; Grade X, Julia Kask, Velma Kirk,

Keitha Lee, Marjorie Mahaffey, Imogene Secord, Willie

Swift; Grade IX, Marion Forman, Lowell Gray, Audrey

Jobb, Elsie Kendall, Thelma Noland, Ivy Prudent,

Mary Thomson. Three boys of Grade X escaped the

examination by becoming “Sold of the Soil.”

Continued on Page 11