Tofield Tier 4 Novice hockey team fights back from down 3-0 to defeat Wetaskiwin 5-3 on the road

Tofield Tier 4 Novice (1-4-1) beat Wetaskiwin in its own barn Dec. 23, 5-3.

Wetaskiwin was leading 3-0 after the first frame before Tofield fought back to tie the game 12:40 into the third.

Marek Fritz scored the winner with 7:17 remaining.

Cale Helfrich got two goals, while Logan Suchy, Bentley Carson and Merek Fritz got the others. Assists went to; David Cardinal (2a), Jonas Teffy and Brandon Jardine. Karter Waldo got the win in goal for Tofield.

On Saturday Tofield hosted Devon and dropped the home game 13-2. Merek Fritz scored both Tofield goals.

Tofield Tier 5B Atoms dropped an 8-3 decision at Camrose on Dec. 23. Scoring for Tofield were; Keaton Perrott (1g 1a), Cash Cross (1g), and Scott Jardine (1g).

