Mary Taylor of Tofield honoured with Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Tofield Historical Society President Mary Taylor of Tofield has been honoured with a Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers presented by the Alberta Museums Association (AMA) on behalf of the Governor General of Canada.

Established as an Official Canadian Honour, the award is to recognize and celebrate the efforts of volunteers who have made significant and sustained contributions to Canada’s rich culture and heritage sectors.

Taylor was presented the honour on Sept. 20 at the McDougall United Church in Edmonton. Rosalie Lammie, President of Alberta Museums Association, presented this award on behalf of Governor General of Canada.

“I share the Sovereign’s Award for Volunteers, with all the volunteers who have supported (since 1961) the work of the Tofield Historical Society in the preserving the history of Tofield and surrounding areas,” said Taylor…

For more see the Jan. 3/17 Mercury