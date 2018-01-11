Ryley citizens group butting heads with Village

The Village of Ryley seems to never be short of controversies, and a battle between administration, council and a concerned citizens group called Ryley Public Advisory Council (RPAC) doesn’t seem to be going away.

The large and vocal group of several dozen citizens is disputing the Village’s past and present spending habits, feeling it knows better where and how to spend monies paid annually to the Village from Clean Harbors as a hosting fee to deflect any negativity caused by having a hazardous waste site overlooking the municipality.

RPAC feels these funds should be put directly towards drastically cutting property taxes.

“… and in total the surplus hosting fees received in 2017 (4th quarter of 2016 and first three quarters of 2017) amount to approximately $425,000,” said interim RPAC chair Brian Strilchuk.

RPAC plans to attend the Jan. 16 Ryley Village Council meeting where it said (in documents attained by the Tofield Mercury) it will be “… available to discuss trimming the Village budget and using a portion of the landfill receipts to reduce taxes and…

