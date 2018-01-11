Tofield Tier 2 PeeWees win 3 on weekend

Tofield Tier 2 PeeWees (8-1-1) won three games over the weekend.

On Friday, Tofield overcame a 3-1 deficit against Strathcana and came away with a 6-5 victory at Ardrossan. Emmytt Yurkowski scored twice in the win (2g 1a), as did Davin Codd (1g), Doran Serediak (1g), Jackson Gates (1g), Keaton Cal (1g), Connolly Mozak (1a), and Keegan Pedersen (1a).

On Saturday Tofield hosted New Sarepta and shut them out 7-0, outshooting the visitors 39-19. Connolly Mozak had a hat trick for the home team.

Other scorers were; Seth Sideroff (1g 2a), Jackson Gates (1g 1a), Lukas Turnbull (1g 1a), Emmytt Yurkowski (2a), Davin Codd (1g), Derek Liptak (1a), Keegan Pedersen (1a), and Brody VanEngelen (1a). Conor Lestus recorded the shutout victory.

On Sunday, Tofield travelled to Sedgewick Rec. Centre and jumped in front 4-0 before Battle River made it interesting late. Tofield won 5-3. Emmytt Yurkowski scored twice in the game. Other scorers were; Davin Codd (1g 1a), Keegan Pedersen (1g), Beckett Perrott (1g), and Seth Sideroff (1a). Conor Lestus made 28 saves for the win in goal.

