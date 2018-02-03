Robbie Burns celebrated at the Legion

The Tofield Legion was a busy place on Friday night, Jan. 26 as it celebrated and honoured one of the greatest poets and lyricists, Robbie Burns, the Bard of Ayrshire.

The evening started with some Highland dancing, followed by the traditional piping of the haggis.

Legion President Barbara Ferguson carried the haggis, led by Comrade Chris Warren.

Ferguson performed the address, reciting Burns’ “Ode To A Haggis,” and as tradition, both Warren and Ferguson had a shot of whiskey after.

“We had a delightful evening, but because of challenging weather and the continuous snowfall, the attendance wasn’t as much as we had hoped,” said …

