Tom Thumb and Initiation teams take over ice

The Tofield Arena was busy with Tom Thumb and Initiation teams this past weekend, Jan. 27 and 28, as eight teams took to the ice.

“Our tournament went very well and seemed to be enjoyed by players, coaches and parents; we’ve had great feedback so far!” said Kelsey Williams, Tofield Titans and Initiation Director.

“The main goal this year for our tournament was to try and make it fair and fun promoting sportsmanship and teamwork, and I think we met this goal this year and it showed by seeing the players smiles on their faces.”

Head Coach Chris Warren of Tofield Titans Tom Thumb said that his team did great… For more see the Jan. 31/18 Mercury