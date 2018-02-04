Tofield Curling Club appreciates sponsors

This past Friday, Jan. 26, the Tofield Curling Club hosted an evening for its sponsors.

Although the Curling Club usually has great participation during the four annual bonspiel events it hosts, Vice President Sandra Codd said that the membership numbers have really declined.

“Just a few short years ago we had over 125 members and now we are down to 74, and a handful of which curl in two leagues.”

There are currently 60 sponsors, largely because of all the work put in by the club’s treasurer, Debbie Smook…

