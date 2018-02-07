Tofield’s Mary Brown still floor curls at 98

Every Monday afternoon, the Tofield Community Hall is abuzz with floor curling.

Tofield’s Main Street is lined with vehicles on either side, and around 1 p.m. it is sometimes difficult to find a parking spot.

It is for residents like Mary Brown, and the town’s Floor Curling Club that the sport is still alive among its senior members, and is a source of great joy and companionship.

Brown, who turned 98 on Friday, Feb. 2, said, “I have been curling for decades, but 20 years ago when I gave up curling, I had to take up another actitvity, and floor curling it was.”

