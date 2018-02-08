Grade 6 gets lessons in bird flight adaptations

It was a busy week for Tofield School’s elementary Grade 6 on Tuesday, Jan. 30 as they were instructed in lessons on bird flight adaptations.

Presenters Lisa Priestly and Colonel Slade came in to provide a presentation on bird flight adaptations and owls.

Ashley Netik, a Grade 6 teacher in Tofield School said, “Lisa came in and spoke about her passion and knowledge of owls, especially about bird flight adaptations.”

Netik continued, “It is fabulous to have community members share their passion and knowledge of biology. Perhaps, this …

For more see the Feb. 7/18 Mercury