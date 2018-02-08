Growing industrial hemp is getting a lot of interest these days, according to a press release by Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.

The press release stated that the federal Cannabis Act will have significant impact on regulatory regime for industrial hemp in Canada.

New regulations for use of chaff (leaves and flowers) and simplifying hemp licencing are under discussion.

The Cannabis Act public consultation took place this winter, with the Act expected to take effect in July 2018….

For more see the Feb. 7/18 Mercury