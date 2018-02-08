Tofield Midget Brandon Lungal has six-point game in win

Tofield Tier 3 Midgets (12-3-1) won two big games on the weekend at home, starting with a 10-2 victory against Fort Saskatchewan on Friday.

Brodie Reid got a hat trick for Tofield. Other scorers were; Brandon Lungal (2g 3a), Mason Romaniuk (2g 2a), Spencer Hauch (1g 3a), Dawson Gates (1g 1a), and Skye Carson (1g). Liam Girard stopped 32 for the win.

On Saturday Tofield hosted Onoway and beat the visitors 9-4.

Brandon Lungal led the way for Tofield scoring four goals (4g 2a). Other scorers were; Spencer Hauch (1g 4a), Daniel Romaniuk (4a), Koyier Cameron (2g 1a), Dawson Gates (2g), Skye Carson (2a), and Evan Herklotz (1a). Liam Girard stopped 21 shots for the win in goal.

For all the minor hockey scores see the Feb. 7/18 Mercury