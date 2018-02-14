Tofield and Area Health Foundation gala raises essential funds

The Ryley Community Centre was abuzz on Saturday evening, Feb. 10 as community members and residents of Ryley and area came together to support the annual fundraiser of Tofield and Area Health Foundation.

The evening was emceed by Chair Kevin Smook, followed by a live auction, which alone raised $1,550 approximately.

“Our goal was to raise funds for the Health Foundation and to help raise our profile in the community,” Smook said. “I was impressed with the number of people who came out for the event and I was equally impressed with the efforts of our Board of Trustees as we each played a role in making the evening a success.”

