Tofield Bantams keep perfect season intact

Tofield Tier 3 Bantams (17-0-0) beat Vegreville 6-1 on Saturday at Tofield Arena with Gavin Heinrichs getting a hat trick (3g 1a).

Other scorers were; Cody Anderson (1g 3a), Jesse Bueckert (3a), James Wipf (1g 1a), Roman Tiessen (2a), Payton Valliere (1g), Brett Holmes (1a), and Kien Yuha (1a).

Joshua Whitbread stopped 22 in the victory.

Gavin Heinrichs (67), Cody Anderson (55) and Jame Wipf (39) are the league’s top 3 scorers. Joshua Whitbread is unbeaten in goal with a 1.88 GAA and .941 save percentage.

For more minor hockey scores and scorers see the Feb. 14/18 Mercury