Tofield to formalize its COP program soon

It has been in the works since August 2017, but finally members of the Citizens on Patrol (COP) Society are heading towards formalizing the inititative, along with Mayor Deb Dueck and Tofield RCMP Sgt. John Powell.

“The spate of crimes that have occurred last summer was a key motivator for residents to ask themselves what they could do to make their community safer,” Dueck said. “The Tofield COP program is a community initiative which will provide awareness and possible information on preventative measures to the residents to help reduce the temptation of the opportunists that take advantage of the residents.”

For rest of the story, please subscribe to The Tofield Mercury at: http://tofieldmerc.com/?page_id=34