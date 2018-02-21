Tofield Bantams crash out of Zone 7 provincials

It was a disastrous encounter that the Bantam Tier 3 had with New Sarepta this past Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Tofield arena.

Going down to the visitors, 11-2, the Bantams were unable to keep up the momentum they have had in their league – unbeaten so far.

This brings their Zone 7 provincial run to an end, as they continue to progress in their league games and hopefully maintain their pristine record.

