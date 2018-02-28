Tofield Hospital’s ‘giveback program’ gets Noah

On Monday, Feb. 26 Grayson Armstrong, a CW Sears Grade 3 student was presented with a Ryley Pool certificate, donated

by the Ryley Ag. Society; and a Tilly’s gift certificate.

Armstrong was the winner of the competition “Name that Kid” which was run between CW Sears, Tofield, Ryley, and Holden schools.

His name “Noah” for the CPR mannequin, a result of the Tofield Hospital’s “giveback program” was the winner.

